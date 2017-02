Spring Grove woman found shot to death

A woman was found shot to death in her Spring Grove home Friday and her death is under investigation, McHenry County Coroner Anne L. Majewski said Saturday.

The body of Elizabeth M. Volberding, 68, was found in her home by police after a neighbor called 911 at 1:23 p.m. An autopsy showed Volberding died from a gunshot wound to the neck.

The death is under investigation by the McHenry County Major Investigations Assistance Team, Spring Grove Police and the McHenry County Coroner's Office.