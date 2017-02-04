Centennial Gala celebrates Mount Prospect's past, future

Mount Prospect residents came by the hundreds to an even many were calling the part of the century.

The village's special events and centennial commissions sponsored the Centennial Celebration Gala -- the capstone event of the village's 100th anniversary -- and drew more than 600 guests to the Cotillion Banquets in Palatine.

Guests received glasses of champagne as they entered the banquet room, which had been transformed into an elegant venue with tables covered in purple linens -- the village's centennial color -- live music and passed hors d'oeuvres.

The gala took place one night after the village's 100th anniversary of its incorporation, during which the community celebrated with an outdoor dedication ceremony and fireworks.

"We've been planning for this for three years," Mayor Arlene Juracek said at the gala. "It's a great evening of celebration. It gives our residents a chance to bond and reinforces a sense of pride in their community and in their heritage."

Three past Mount Prospect mayors were in attendance: Irvana Wilks, Gerald "Skip" Farley and Carolyn Krause, who all mingled with their former constituents.

Another group of dignitaries on hand were nearly 70 descendants of the village's founding fathers, including members of the Busse, Moehling, Wille and Meyn families.

William J. Busse Jr., the great grandson of the village's first mayor and Cook County Commissioner William Busse, sat at a table with some of his Busse cousins, including George and Mark, who both live in Mount Prospect.

Although William Busse moved to McHenry nearly 40 years ago to carve out a career in banking and served as village's mayor from 1985-1993, he stays in touch with his Mount Prospect roots.

"It's pretty amazing to be here," said William Busse, who serves as president and CEO of the First National Bank of McHenry. "I keep thinking what my great grandfather would think about the village now if he were to drive around. It's pretty impressive."

Mark Busse, who owns Busse Automotive and Busse Car Wash in Mount Prospect, noted the sense of civic duty that runs in the family. He served as a Mount Prospect trustee, and his cousin, George Busse, currently serves Elk Grove Township clerk.

"It's nice how the village is embracing and honoring the founding families," Mark Busse said. "We're honored and proud to be a part of one of the visionary families. It's a heritage that even our children feel."

Teresa Van Opdorp of Mount Prospect chaired the dinner dance, as the co-chairperson of the village's special event commission.

She and her committee planned every aspect of the evening, from the centerpieces, menu and elaborate sweets table to the evening's live music and seating chart.

"I had lots of calls from new residents who wanted to attend," Van Opdorp said. "This is the next generation here. This is the next 100 years in this room."