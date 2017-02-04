Duckworth part of Elgin's 12th Black History Family Festival

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth was a late addition to the 12th Black History Family Festival, a free event Saturday at Elgin's Gail Borden Library. This year's festival carried the theme of "Celebrating African Americans in Education" as a part of Black History Month.

"We know that black history is American history, and our educators have been essential in establishing who we are as a people," said Duckworth, about how important caring educators were in her own life since she was often tempted to drop out and get a job.

Duckworth was also critical of President Trump's controversial executive order barring refugees and immigrants from predominantly Muslim nations. She mentioned troubling incidents from America's past like the turning away of European Jewish refugees in the late 1930s and forced internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II.

"There's always been this tension and this desire to divide us as a people -- that's them, that's not me, it doesn't affect me," Duckworth said. "But it affects all of us because we together are a people, and each one of us is important to the fabric, the strength and the richness of our country."

Vincent Gaddis, an author and professor of history and director of the Global Studies program at Benedictine University in Lisle, provided the festival's keynote speech titled "Talking Race, Building Community: The Challenge of Re-Segregation in Education." Gaddis started with a historical overview of segregation in U.S. education before touching upon many difficulties faced in schools today ranging from income inequality to imbalances of power in talking about difficult issues.

"I'm willing to bet that if I view my students, and I do, as humans -- unique, unrepeatable, deserving of dignity and respect -- they model that same behavior," Gaddis said. "They know that I am the authority, so we can set that down, and we can have vital participation."

Other speakers included Elgin Mayor David Kaptain and Elgin Community College President David Sam. Nominated African American educators were also honored in a ceremony -- a new addition to the annual tradition of offering scholarships to future youth leaders.

The festival also featured a screening of "Project 2-3-1," a documentary about the history of African Americans in Elgin. There was also a musical performance by students of the Chicago West Community Music Center.

At informational booths stationed throughout the lobby, people could meet with Elgin Symphony Orchestra timpanist Robert Everson and local artist/historian Benjamin Downs.

"Our festival is always a place of joy and uplift," said Black History Family Festival President Carl King. "We're just trying to engage the community and bring community members together."