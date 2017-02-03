Outdoor hockey game in Rosemont at benefit injured player

A silent auction will be held Monday in Rosemont to assist injured hockey player Matt Olson, shown here with his parents, Sue and Doug Olson. Photo courtesy of Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Members of two U.S. Premier Hockey League teams will play a free outdoor game on Monday in Rosemont.

The Chicago Cougars will face the Wisconsin Riverkings in a Heritage Classic match at 5 p.m. Monday. Admission is free to the USPHL contest, which will be played at the Chicago Wolves Rink at MB Financial Park, 5501 Park Place in Rosemont.

A silent auction/fundraiser also will take place at the game to benefit Matt Olson, the former Cougars co-captain who suffered a spinal injury last season.

The ice rink is located a block from the Rosemont Convention Center just off Bryn Mawr, west of River Road between the Hofbrau Haus and Adobe Gilas.