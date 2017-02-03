Breaking News Bar
 
Blackhawks
updated: 2/3/2017 3:49 PM

Outdoor hockey game in Rosemont at benefit injured player

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A silent auction will be held Monday in Rosemont to assist injured hockey player Matt Olson, shown here with his parents, Sue and Doug Olson.

    A silent auction will be held Monday in Rosemont to assist injured hockey player Matt Olson, shown here with his parents, Sue and Doug Olson.
    Photo courtesy of Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

 
Daily Herald News Services

Members of two U.S. Premier Hockey League teams will play a free outdoor game on Monday in Rosemont.

The Chicago Cougars will face the Wisconsin Riverkings in a Heritage Classic match at 5 p.m. Monday. Admission is free to the USPHL contest, which will be played at the Chicago Wolves Rink at MB Financial Park, 5501 Park Place in Rosemont.

A silent auction/fundraiser also will take place at the game to benefit Matt Olson, the former Cougars co-captain who suffered a spinal injury last season.

The ice rink is located a block from the Rosemont Convention Center just off Bryn Mawr, west of River Road between the Hofbrau Haus and Adobe Gilas.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account