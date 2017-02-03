Outdoor hockey game in Rosemont at benefit injured player

Members of two U.S. Premier Hockey League teams will play a free outdoor game on Monday in Rosemont.
The Chicago Cougars will face the Wisconsin Riverkings in a Heritage Classic match at 5 p.m. Monday. Admission is free to the USPHL contest, which will be played at the Chicago Wolves Rink at MB Financial Park, 5501 Park Place in Rosemont.
A silent auction/fundraiser also will take place at the game to benefit Matt Olson, the former Cougars co-captain who suffered a spinal injury last season.
The ice rink is located a block from the Rosemont Convention Center just off Bryn Mawr, west of River Road between the Hofbrau Haus and Adobe Gilas.