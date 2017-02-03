Breaking News Bar
 
Wonder Lake man killed in car crash near Wauconda

Russell Lissau
 
 

A car crash near Wauconda that left a Wonder Lake man dead remained under investigation Friday.

The 62-year-old driver, whose name was not released by Lake County sheriff's police, was fatally injured about 5:15 p.m. on Darrell Road south of Case Road.

The man was driving north when his 2000 Buick Regal went off the road, into a ditch and hit a tree. He was the lone occupant of the car and had been wearing a seat belt, police said. The driver was pronounced dead at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Barrington.

An autopsy revealed the driver suffered fatal internal injuries, Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said. Sheriff's police are investigating.

