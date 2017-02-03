Mount Prospect hits the century mark

Mount Prospect celebrated its 100th birthday Friday, spending the night partying like it's 1917.

Mayor Arlene Juracek, sporting a period cloche-type hat, stood on a platform in front of village hall and, while surrounded by village trustees, pushed an Acme plunger to launch fireworks from the municipal parking deck.

The fireworks cast a glow over the huge crowd gathered around the Village Green, dedicated just minutes earlier as the Centennial Green in honor of the anniversary.

As the crowd -- carrying glow sticks, sipping on hot chocolate and munching on cookies provided by the Mount Prospect Lions Club -- watched the spectacle, the public address system blasted vintage 1917 recordings, including a tune by the Original Dixieland "Jass" Band.

Before the fireworks started, Juracek addressed the crowd to salute village founders.

"We are humbled by the foresight and determination of the village electorate and the vision and fiscal responsibility exercised by the first village board, which established a solid foundation for Mount Prospect's growth, stability and prosperity over the past 100 years," she said.

The village plans to install commemorative signs at Centennial Green and dedicate it to the founding families during Oktoberfest, Juracek added.

Earlier, a re-enactment of the village's incorporation took place at the historic Central School, during which the village's senior trustee, Paul Hoefert, portrayed the first mayor, William Busse, while Mount Prospect Historical Society Executive Director Lindsay Rice played Anna Pohlman, mother of Baby Norman, whose birth enabled the town to reach its state mandated requirement for incorporation: 300 people.

For members of the village's Centennial Commission, it was the culmination of about three years of planning.

"It's kind of a pinch-me moment that we're actually here," commission member Christy Watychowicz said. "We have been talking about 2017 for so long."

Among the residents braving the cold and watching the proceedings were Ken and Lydia Wasniewski.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing," Ken Wasniewski said. "We've been living here for 20 years. The fact that this is a big anniversary and that Mount Prospect has taken the time in the middle of winter to hold something like this is actually quite nice."