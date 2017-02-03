Dawn patrol: Two students in custody after Wauconda High School bomb threat; No injures in Jimmy John's crash in Volo

Two students in custody after Wauconda High School bomb threat

Two juvenile students were charged last night after authorities say they scrawled a bomb threat on a bathroom wall at Wauconda High School, forcing a full evacuation of the school and cancellation of classes and school events for the day. Full story.

No injuries when car crashes into Volo Jimmy John's

A car crashed into a Jimmy John's in Volo yesterday morning, breaking through the plate glass windows and coming to a stop inside the store near the cash register, fire officials said. Full story.

Former Wheaton man pleads guilty in murder of pregnant wife

A former standout Wheaton College wrestler has pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his pregnant wife. The Hennepin County, Minnesota, attorney's office says 31-year-old Yevgeniy Savenok of Eden Prairie agreed to a sentence of more than 65 years in prison. Full story.

Two face weapons, drugs charges after Elgin traffic stop

A recent traffic stop in Elgin resulted in several weapons and drugs charges, Elgin police said. Elgin's Gang Crimes Unit pulled over a vehicle in the area of Larkin and Clifton avenues at about 6 p.m. Wednesday and saw the front seat occupants making movements like they were hiding items under the seat, police said. Full story.

Holocaust survivors: Refugee travel ban recalls their own experience

Holocaust survivors compared President Donald Trump's travel restrictions aimed at refugees from seven primarily Muslim countries to U.S. immigration practices that prevented Jews from fleeing the Nazis during a news conference yesterday at the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Skokie. Full story.

Streamwood man, gets 26 years for robbing cop, firing gun

A Streamwood man was sentenced to 26 years in prison Thursday for the armed robbery of an undercover police officer in Elgin, Kane County officials said. William L. Dodd, 27, agreed to the sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to armed robbery with a firearm, the Kane County States Attorney's office said in a statement. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy and 12 degrees this morning. Highs around 27 today, with lows tonight in the teens. Full story.

Traffic

Ongoing major reconstruction is scheduled to reduce Irving Park in Bensenville to one lane in each direction between Church Road and O'Hare South Access Road. Full traffic.

Kane, Blackhawks beat Coyotes 4-3 to snap 3-game skid

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, Duncan Keith added two assists and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Thursday night to stop a three-game slide. Full story.