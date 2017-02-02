Breaking News Bar
 
Blackhawks
updated: 2/2/2017 10:58 PM

Kane, Blackhawks beat Coyotes 4-3 to snap 3-game skid

  Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane celebrates after scoring in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

    Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane celebrates after scoring in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.
    Associated Press

  Chicago Blackhawks left wing Richard Panik (14) shields Arizona Coyotes defenseman Luke Schenn from the puck in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

    Chicago Blackhawks left wing Richard Panik (14) shields Arizona Coyotes defenseman Luke Schenn from the puck in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.
    Associated Press

  Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa (81) scores against Arizona Coyotes goalie Mike Smith in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

    Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa (81) scores against Arizona Coyotes goalie Mike Smith in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.
    Associated Press

  Chicago Blackhawks left wing Ryan Hartman (38) and Arizona Coyotes defenseman Michael Stone battle for the puck in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

    Chicago Blackhawks left wing Ryan Hartman (38) and Arizona Coyotes defenseman Michael Stone battle for the puck in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.
    Associated Press

  Chicago Blackhawks' Niklas Hjalmarsson (4) and Corey Crawford celebrate after the Blackhawks defeated the Arizona Coyotes during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

    Chicago Blackhawks' Niklas Hjalmarsson (4) and Corey Crawford celebrate after the Blackhawks defeated the Arizona Coyotes during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.
    Associated Press

  Arizona Coyotes left wing Brendan Perlini (29) celebrates with Christian Dvorak after scoring in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

    Arizona Coyotes left wing Brendan Perlini (29) celebrates with Christian Dvorak after scoring in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.
    Associated Press

  Arizona Coyotes left wing Jamie McGinn (88) and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) battle for the puck in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

    Arizona Coyotes left wing Jamie McGinn (88) and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) battle for the puck in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.
    Associated Press

 
By JOSE M. ROMERO
Associated Press
 
 

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, Duncan Keith added two assists and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Thursday night to stop a three-game slide.

Chicago led twice by three goals but gave up three in the second period and had to hold on. Ryan Hartman, Marian Hossa and Artemi Panarin also scored for the Blackhawks.

Christian Dvorak and Brendan Perlini each had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes. Oliver Ekman-Larsson also scored for Arizona.

The Blackhawks scored twice in 72 seconds during the first period, their first goal coming 15 seconds into a power play. Kane's left-handed shot pinged off the crossbar and down into the cage at 8:44 of the period.

Hartman made it 2-0 at the 9:56 mark, his long shot zipping through several players in front of the net and past Arizona goalie Mike Smith.

