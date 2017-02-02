Breaking News Bar
 
Buffalo Grove High School prepares to defend state cheerleading title

  Cheerleaders head to state

  Karson McEwen and Christopher Benson lead the way as cheerleaders at Buffalo Grove High School get a pep rally to send them off to state finals.

Daily Herald report

Be a Sharpie -- not a pencil.

The Buffalo Grove High School cheerleading squad, which has won the state championship in its division three of the last four years, got a send-off pep rally Thursday morning as it prepares to travel to Bloomington this weekend to defend its title.

One hundred teams from around the state will compete Friday in four categories -- small, medium, large and coed. Ten in each category will advance to the finals Saturday. Buffalo Grove, which won last year, competes in the coed category.

Buffalo Grove Coach Jeff Siegal has led a coed team to the state championships eight of the 11 years the Illinois High School Association has hosted the series (the first five were at Elk Grove High School).

"I take nothing for granted," he said after the team won last year at in a packed arena at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum, adding that the level of athleticism required to win has increased during his time as a coach.

