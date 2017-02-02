Man vows to swear off drugs after violent Friday night in Lisle

A Michigan man who police say battered his girlfriend before running naked through her Lisle apartment building, pulling fire alarms and fighting with residents and police, has vowed to never use drugs again.

Nicholas Henning, 19, of Brighton, is charged with two counts of domestic battery and one count of aggravated battery of a police officer. He's free after posting $5,000 bail.

Henning made his admission and apology in a handwritten response to an emergency order of protection the girlfriend sought against him after the episode.

In her filing, the victim said Henning consumed drugs before he threw a computer monitor at her face and hit her several times before leaving her apartment naked and causing damage elsewhere in the building.

In Henning's handwritten response, which he filed Wednesday, he said the "evening was going fine" and he was "completely in control and nonviolent" for more than two hours after consuming "a large amount of LSD." He said his mind and his conscious stopped communicating with his body around 11 p.m.

Police were called at 11:15 p.m. to the fourth floor of the apartment building on the 5000 block of Forest View Road to investigate a report of Henning running naked up and down the hall while damaging lights and other items.

According to the 911 call, Henning was screaming and pounding on doors. The caller also reported another resident was battered by Henning.

When police arrived, the building's fire alarm was going off and residents were in the hallways and stairwells.

When officers reached the fourth floor, they say they saw a naked Henning breaking a light. He then charged the officers while flailing his arms.

An officer fired his stun gun but missed, and Henning began punching the officer in the face.

During the struggle, another officer pressed a stun gun directly on Henning.

Henning wrote that he has a "spotty memory of the night's events."

"I would never do that in a sober state of mind," he wrote. "I am sincerely sorry for my actions and I am never going to do any drug ever again."

Damage to the apartment complex included numerous broken light fixtures, damage to several apartment doors, and a large mirror that was broken in the fourth floor lobby.

Henning is next due in DuPage County court at 9 a.m. on Feb. 14.