Two face weapons, drug charges after Elgin traffic stop

hello

A recent traffic stop in Elgin resulted in several weapons and drugs charges, Elgin police said.

Elgin's Gang Crimes Unit pulled over a vehicle in the area of Larkin and Clifton avenues at about 6 p.m. Wednesday and saw the front seat occupants making movements like they were hiding items under the seat, police said.

The driver and passenger told police there were weapons and cannabis in the car. A search uncovered a handgun, brass knuckles, and cannabis, police said.

Through the investigation, police say they determined the handgun belonged to Sebastian J. Pietryzk, 20, of Lake in the Hills. He was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession of a firearm without a FOID. He appeared in a Kane County bond court Thursday morning where his bond was set at $100,000.

Police say the marijuana and brass knuckles were in the possession of Steven H. Currie, 22, of Elgin. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of cannabis, both misdemeanors. He posted $100 and was released.