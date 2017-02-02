Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 2/2/2017 8:23 PM

Two face weapons, drug charges after Elgin traffic stop

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Sebastian J. Pietryzk

    Sebastian J. Pietryzk

  • Steven H. Currie

    Steven H. Currie

 
Sara Hooker
 
 

A recent traffic stop in Elgin resulted in several weapons and drugs charges, Elgin police said.

Elgin's Gang Crimes Unit pulled over a vehicle in the area of Larkin and Clifton avenues at about 6 p.m. Wednesday and saw the front seat occupants making movements like they were hiding items under the seat, police said.

The driver and passenger told police there were weapons and cannabis in the car. A search uncovered a handgun, brass knuckles, and cannabis, police said.

Through the investigation, police say they determined the handgun belonged to Sebastian J. Pietryzk, 20, of Lake in the Hills. He was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession of a firearm without a FOID. He appeared in a Kane County bond court Thursday morning where his bond was set at $100,000.

Police say the marijuana and brass knuckles were in the possession of Steven H. Currie, 22, of Elgin. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of cannabis, both misdemeanors. He posted $100 and was released.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account