updated: 2/1/2017 10:58 AM

Lawsuit: Lake Zurich hazing goes back to 1997

  • Hazing among members of the Lake Zurich High School football team goes back nearly two decades, according to a federal lawsuit filed today by two students and their parents.

    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 

Incidents of hazing among members of the Lake Zurich High School football team involved go back nearly two decades with knowledge of coaches and other officials, according to an attorney who filed a federal lawsuit today on behalf of two players and their parents.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago, lists Lake Zurich Unit District 95, school officials and coaches as defendants. The players are listed as Doe Children A and B in court documents.

District 95 is accused of allowing the hazing and bullying to occur in the team locker room. The suit alleges Lake Zurich High football has had hazing rituals and traditions dating to at least 1997 and were known to coaches well before an Oct. 27 incident became public.

"The emotional and physical abuse that these current and former student-athletes were forced to endure is unspeakable," said the students' attorney, Antonio Romanucci. "These inappropriate acts were clearly done without an understanding by the students of the long-term effects and ramifications that would ensue."

District 95 officials were not immediately available for comment.

Romanucci said hazing rituals at the school in the past have included players being forced to remove all of their clothes and getting urinated on by teammates. Lake Zurich police documents show a criminal sexual abuse investigation was launched Nov. 8 while law enforcement looked into the hazing claims. Many sections of the documents were blacked out.

Police announced in December they did not have evidence to pursue charges against any athletes, in part due to a lack of cooperation from witnesses.

Last week, District 95 released an executive summary of an independent investigation of the football team's hazing, after the school board approved a $25,500 separation agreement with head coach and physical education teacher David Proffitt. The report did not detail exactly what happened to players.

Proffitt told the Daily Herald he didn't commit any wrongdoing and never knew about the hazing.

At a meeting Jan. 12, the board accepted the resignations of Lake Zurich High athletic director Rolando Vazquez and dean Chad Beaver, an assistant football coach. Beaver's resignation was part of a $12,146 deal and became effective Jan. 20, while Vazquez won't leave until the academic year ends.

District 95 hired the Hodges, Loizzi, Eisenhammer, Rodick and Kohn law firm of Arlington Heights to perform the outside probe.

Officials ordered the law firm's investigation because of what they called inappropriate and "egregious" behavior in the football locker room about a week before a Nov. 5 playoff game against Fenwick High School. The report says what occurred after a team dinner Oct. 27 "and some of the other less serious behaviors can be accurately characterized as hazing, which is defined as any humiliating or dangerous activity expected of a student to belong to a team or group, regardless or his or her willingness to participate."

While report did not detail the Oct. 27 hazing in the football locker room, it states what happened "was isolated in the seriousness of its character, but not the only time the varsity football team engaged in inappropriate behavior, such as 'roasting' by trading insults and dares with one another."

The report to District 95 states a private security guard on his typical building rounds entered the boys athletic locker room the evening of Oct. 27 and "witnessed a few members of the varsity football team engaged in inappropriate behavior." Some players were indirectly participating, watching or were aware, according to the report.

Once informed about what occurred, District 95 Superintendent Kaine Osburn and other administrators met with varsity football players and parents Nov. 4 and 5, according to the law firm's report.

"By the accounts of multiple varsity team members, the behavior escalated over the season," says the report. "Players' direct involvement, or at least silent knowledge, was found to be widespread, yet no varsity team member had come forward."

Saying a team solution was needed, administrators informed the players and parents to sign a student behavior agreement before the Fenwick game Nov. 5 or be prohibited from playing the rest of the 2016 season. Lake Zurich lost the playoff game.

In the lawsuit filed against District 95, it's alleged the social pressure and bullying became so severe and intense in the football locker room that unwilling participants were forced to take part in acts characterized as "illegal and often sexual in nature."

