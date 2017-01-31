Wauconda man who barricaded self in home surrenders to police

A Wauconda man who barricaded himself in a home surrendered to police at about 12:55 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

Wauconda police said they were called to the 600 block of Bonner Road in Wauconda at 4:40 p.m. Monday for an argument between the unidentified man, his mother and his father, authorities said in a news release early Tuesday.

Once arriving at the home, police met with the mother and father who said the man had cut himself and poured gasoline throughout the residence.

The man spoke to officers, but refused to let anyone inside, authorities said.

Neighboring homes were evacuated when the situation escalated, and police contacted the Lake County Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Illinois State Police SWAT, and Wauconda Fire District to assist at the scene.

After several hours of negotiations, authorities said the man peacefully surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody.

He was transported to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital for a psychological evaluation.

The situation remains under investigation and no charges have been filed, authorities said.