Taylor Dayne, Expose to play Genesee

Singer Taylor Dayne shares a concert bill with Expose at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Saturday, April 1. Associated Press, 2014

Taylor Dayne and Exposé will share a concert bill at Waukegan's Genesee Theatre in April.

Dayne ("Tell It to My Heart," "Love Will Lead You Back") and Exposé ("Come Go with Me," "What You Don't Know") will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Tickets are $34.50 to $74.50 and go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Call (847) 263-6300 or visit geneseetheatre.com.