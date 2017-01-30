Westell appoints new board member

AURORA -- Westell Technologies has appointed Mark A. Zorko, a principal with executive management and business support services firm Brentwood Advisory, to Westell's board of directors.

Zorko will serve as chairman of the audit committee. Fared Adib, a Westell board member since 2014, is stepping down from the board.

Zorko chairs the nominating and corporate governance committee and serves on both the audit and compensation committees of MFRI, a $100-million firm in the piping solutions industry. He was the interim Chief Financial Officer at radiation science and services firm Landauer Inc. from June 2014 until April 2015.

Zorko's previous roles included positions as the CFO of a public energy industry firm, Steel Excel, and a medical imaging firm, DGT Holdings. He has also been the CEO of Well Services Ltd., a $30-million Steel Excel business.

"Mark is an international public company CFO and CIO with more than 20 years of board-level experience," said Kirk Brannock, president and CEO of Westell Technologies. "His expertise and experience make him the right leader for our Audit Committee.