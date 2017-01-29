Large police presence outside Elgin home

hello

A large police presence, including an apparent armored vehicle and officers in tactical gear, were outside an Elgin home this morning attempting to arrest a person inside, authorities said.

The Elgin Police Department issued a statement on its Facebook page and Twitter indicating they were in the 0-100 block of Sheridan Street to arrest a subject wanted on a warrant.

"There is no further information at this time. Updates will be forthcoming," the statement reads.

Officers were seen escorting people from the residence, located just south of Chicago Street, and had blocked off a portion of the street.

Check back to dailyherald.com for more information as it becomes available.