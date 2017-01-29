Breaking News Bar
 
Large police presence outside Elgin home

  • A large number of Elgin police, including officers in tactical gear, surrounded a home Sunday morning while authorities attempted to arrest someone wanted on a warrant.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Police could be seen escorting people away from an Elgin home this morning as a large number of officers, some in tactical gear, surrounded the residence Sunday morning.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

A large police presence, including an apparent armored vehicle and officers in tactical gear, were outside an Elgin home this morning attempting to arrest a person inside, authorities said.

The Elgin Police Department issued a statement on its Facebook page and Twitter indicating they were in the 0-100 block of Sheridan Street to arrest a subject wanted on a warrant.

"There is no further information at this time. Updates will be forthcoming," the statement reads.

Officers were seen escorting people from the residence, located just south of Chicago Street, and had blocked off a portion of the street.

