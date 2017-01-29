Breaking News Bar
 
Fire guts vacant Barrington home

  • Barrington firefighters battle a blaze that gutted a two-story home on the 200 block on West Russell Street on Sunday afternoon. The home was vacant and there were no injuries, according to Barrington Assistant Fire Chief Bruce Peterson.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Neighbors watch as Barrington firefighters battle a blaze in a two-story home on the 200 block on West Russell Street on Sunday afternoon. The home was vacant and there were no injuries, according to Barrington Assistant Fire Chief Bruce Peterson.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Fire swept through a vacant Barrington home Sunday afternoon, gutting the two-story residence but causing no injuries, authorities said.

Barrington firefighters responded to the blaze in the 200 block of West Russell Street shortly after noon Sunday and had it under control before 2 p.m.

The home's owner, Chuck McCarthy, said his mother lived in the home until about a year ago, when she moved into an assisted living facility. Nobody has lived there since, he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters from Long Grove, Palatine, Wauconda and Fox River Grove assisted the Barrington Fire Department with the fire.

