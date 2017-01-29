Three injured in Waukegan shooting

One adult and two teens were injured early Saturday in a shooting that authorities believe stemmed from an altercation at a Waukegan motel party.

Shots were fired about 1:50 a.m. at an extended stay motel in the 1100 block of Northpoint Boulevard, where multiple rooms had been rented out for a juvenile party, Waukegan police said in a news release. Officers said they arrived to find a "very large crime scene" but no victims at the motel.

Three gunshot victims, who are not being identified, were later found at two different area hospitals, authorities said. Two boys in their upper teens -- one from Gurnee and one from Zion -- were shot in the leg, and a Zion man in his early 20s was shot in the hip and back of the head. They are all expected to recover.

Detectives from the police department's Gang Intelligence Unit believe multiple guns were fired after an altercation broke out during the motel party. No firearms had been recovered as of Sunday evening.

Four other juveniles were arrested at the motel on various curfew, obstruction, marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges, authorities said. Police said many of the people involved have been uncooperative.

The injured Zion man was also arrested on warrants from the Lake County Sheriff's office and the Illinois Department of Corrections on charges of fleeing a police officer, assault and armed robbery, officials said. Waukegan police are expected to turn him over to the sheriff's office.

Because of the size and scope of the case, Waukegan police requested assistance from multiple other agencies through the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department "Tip-Line" at (847) 360-9001.