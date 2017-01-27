Chicago Bulls discuss controversy, but will anything change?

Associated Press/2016 fileJimmy Butler (21), Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade were united when the season began, but they each were fined for publicly criticizing teammates this week.

After the latest controversy surround his team, head coach Fred Holberg said he wants to the team to move on and put it behind them. Associated Press/file

The Bulls held a long team meeting before Friday's shootaround. After the principle characters came out and met with reporters, it sounded like there won't be many changes in the team dynamic.

General manager Gar Forman called recent critical comments unacceptable. Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade offered no regrets for their postgame comments on Wednesday. And coach Fred Hoiberg talked of moving on.

So the Bulls will carry on by hosting the Miami Heat on Friday at the United Center. The roster remains flawed, with too many young players not ready to contribute consistently, so all these issues may continue, no matter how many people express their feelings.

To rehash, the Bulls blew a 10-point lead in the final three minutes against Atlanta on Wednesday. Inside the locker room, Wade and Butler complained that teammates didn't care enough about winning. A day later, Rajon Rondo posted a rebuttal on his Instagram account criticizing the team's leadership, mainly Wade and Butler, in comparison to his Boston experience with Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce.

Rondo confirmed that he was fined for breaking team protocol, as were Wade and Butler. Rondo also said Forman and John Paxson attended the team meeting.

Butler probably did the best job of summing things up Friday afternoon at the Advocate Center.

"If we win, (the controversy) was a good thing," he said. "If we lose, it was a bad thing. Moving forward, let's just hope that we continue to win."

While Butler has no regrets, he suggested he was wrong for speaking out publicly.

"I'm sorry, but I like controversy. I like it, butting heads," he said. "At the end of the day, we're all we've got anyway, so you've got to go out there and battle with the guys that are around here. That's that."

Wade didn't backtrack on his postgame comments, either. As the team's veteran star, with three NBA championship rings, he knows he can say what he wants.

"As a leader, sometimes you can't be liked," Wade said Friday. "Certain things you say and do won't always be the most popular. I'm OK with that."

Wade rebutted Rondo's complaint that leaders don't take days off. Wade, 35, often skips practices and has sat out four games as planned rest, a common practice in the NBA.

"I'm 35 years old. I don't practice every day. That's very clear," Wade said. "I have no hard feelings for anyone. I want everyone to succeed in this locker room.

"Everyone gets an opportunity to express themselves, just like I chose to express myself. That's the world we live in. … After that we move on and play a basketball game and try to win."

Perhaps the most obvious flaw to Wade's postgame comments was his blanket criticism toward every player on the team besides himself and Butler. It's more likely the frustration is focused on a few players, with Nikola Mirotic a prime candidate.

Rondo saw himself as a champion of the younger guys. When the reserves play four-on-four games at the end of practice to get extra work in, Rondo usually takes part.

"I wasn't trying to be the bad guy," Rondo said. "I wanted to speak up for my teammates, some who didn't have a voice or didn't have their certain platform. I wanted to speak freely and say what I thought. I have a great relationship with a lot of them, pretty much all of them, and they had some things to say. They got it out today (in the team meeting)."

Forman didn't take questions from reporters. His statement focused on public criticism being unacceptable.

"We were extremely disappointed that several players chose to speak out after our last game," Forman said. "Every team has issues and it's our strong belief that when you have issues or critical comments that you keep those issues or critical comments in house."

Butler stressed the obvious, that winning solves most problems. Interestingly, Bulls didn't make the top echelon of NBA controversies. Most of the national talk Friday was about LeBron James criticizing Cavaliers' management and the Knicks' reported quest to trade Carmelo Anthony.

