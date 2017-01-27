Gurnee-area man accused of not registering as sexual predator

The Lake County sheriff's office and federal agents have apprehended a Gurnee-area man for failing to register as a sexual predator as required, authorities said Friday.

Quincy C. Ray, 36, faces an extradition hearing in Ohio after he was taken into custody outside of a Cincinnati mall by members of the U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday.

Ray was wanted on two arrest warrants for failing to register as a sex offender in Lake County. One warrant was for $750,000 and a second for $500,000. Both warrants were for violation of the sex offender registry and for failing to report an address change, but the $500,000 warrant also included a charge of failing to appear in court as directed.

He was previously arrested in November 2016 for violating the sex offender registry and failing to report an address change.

After the first charge, Lake County sheriff's detectives attempted to verify Ray was living in unincorporated Lake County near Gurnee. However, detectives learned Ray had left that address and was not in compliance with sex offender registry laws.

The sheriff's office warrants division and U.S. Marshals agents learned Ray was living in Ohio. Lake County authorities coordinated with agents in southern Ohio to locate Ray, where he was taken into custody.

Ray remains held in the Hamilton County jail in Ohio pending the extradition hearing.