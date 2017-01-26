Ladd scores twice, Islanders beat Canadiens 3-1

Montreal Canadiens' Alexander Radulov (47) chases New York Islanders' Nick Leddy (2) for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens' Torrey Mitchell (17) and New York Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg (4) fight for position during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31), Jacob De La Rose (25) and Shea Weber (6) react as New York Islanders' John Tavares (91) celebrates with Andrew Ladd (16) after Ladd scored a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) swats the puck away from New York Islanders' Josh Bailey (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, left, reacts as New York Islanders' Andrew Ladd (16) skates past him after Ladd scored a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Andrew Ladd scored twice to lead the New York Islanders to a 3-1 victory over Montreal on Thursday night, snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Canadiens.

Josh Bailey also had a goal and Thomas Greiss stopped 21 shots as the Islanders beat the Canadiens for the first time since April 10, 2014. New York improved to 5-0-1 in its last six heading into this weekend's All-Star break. John Tavares and Nick Leddy each had two assists.

Shea Weber scored for the Canadiens and Carey Price finished with 39 saves. Price, set for his fifth All-Star appearance, fell to 2-5-1 in his last eight games.

Ladd got the go-ahead goal to put the Islanders ahead 2-1 at 7:20 of the third when he took a pass from Tavares and fired it past Price from the right circle for his 10th of the season and second multi-goal game.

Bailey scored on a slap shot from the high slot for his eighth of the season with 4:47 to go, putting New York up by two.

With the Islanders leading 1-0, Greiss slid to his left to make a nice save on Max Pacioretty about 8 1/2 minutes into the second period.

Price had to make a flurry of saves, stopping a wrist shot by Anders Lee and then sprawling left to right on a backhander by Bailey with 9 minutes left. Nikolay Kulemin fired a long shot that was stopped by the goalie, and Casey Cizikas was denied on the rebound. Anthony Beauvillier was also stopped on a wrister from the inside edge of the right circle.

After the Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg was sent off for hooking with just over 6 minutes remaining, the Canadiens took advantage just 16 seconds later. Weber's slap shot from straightaway went off Greiss' and into the goal with 5:51 remaining for his 12th of the season and 10th on a power play.

The Islanders outshot the Canadiens 14-4 in a fast-paced first period.

New York had some chances on a power play near the midpoint of the period, but Price stopped Lee's backhander from in close and an attempt by Tavares.

Greiss made a nice save on a wrister in close by Phillip Danault with about 9 1/2 minutes left on the Canadiens' second shot on goal.

Ladd got New York on the scoreboard with 6:53 left in the first as he got the puck, skated into the right circle and fired a shot from the dot through Price's five-hole.

Price made a nice pad save on Lee on a 2-on-1 with about two minutes left in the period.

NOTES: Montreal, which came in with the league's third-ranked power play, finished 1 for 3 on the man advantage. ... The Canadiens won 3-2 here on Oct. 26. The teams conclude their three-game season series at Montreal on Feb. 23. ... C Tomas Plekanec played in his 220th consecutive game. ... Tavares, who had his ninth multipoint game of the season, now has 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in his last eight games. ... Interim coach Doug Weight is 4-0-1 since taking over for the fired Jack Capuano.

