Kuznetsov scores twice, Ovechkin once as Capitals win again

hello

New Jersey Devils left wing Vernon Fiddler (38) fights with Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Associated Press

New Jersey Devils players, from left, Pavel Zacha (37), of the Czech Republic, Stefan Noesen (23) and Jacob Josefson (16), of Sweden, celebrate after Noesen scored a goal on Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Associated Press

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, front, of Russia, celebrates after scoring a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. -- Evgeny Kuznetsov scored twice, Alex Ovechkin had a goal and an assist and the Washington Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night to head into the All-Star break with the most points in the NHL.

Andre Burakovsky and Lars Eller also scored for the Capitals, who have 72 points in 49 games as they seek their second straight President's Trophy. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov added two assists and Braden Holtby made 27 saves for Washington, which is 13-1-2 in its last 16 games.

Stefan Noesen and Adam Henrique scored for New Jersey, which has lost six straight at home. The Devils are tied with Detroit for the fewest points in the Eastern Conference.