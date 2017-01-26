Breaking News Bar
 
Outbound Metra UP-Northwest line still halted after train strikes car, kills occupant

Inbounds trains on the Metra Union Pacific-Northwest are moving again, but outbound traffic remains halted, after a train struck a vehicle near Gladstone Park on Chicago's Northwest side this morning, killing its occupant, according to reports.

The inbound train, which left Harvard at 5:47 a.m., struck a vehicle near Northwest Highway and Nagle Avenue about 7:10 a.m., Metra spokesman Tom Miller said. One person is dead from the collision, according to multiple media reports.

Inbound and outbound trains were halted near Gladstone Park while crews investigated, according to the Metra website. At 10:25 a.m., Metra announced inbound trains would proceed.

The CTA is honoring Metra tickets on the Blue Line From Rosemont into Chicago until further notice, according to Metra.

