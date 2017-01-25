Breaking News Bar
 
Regional
updated: 1/25/2017 11:29 AM

Lawyer's accident trips up 9/11 case at Guantanamo

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

GUANTANAMO BAY NAVAL BASE, Cuba -- A judge says the Guantanamo war crimes tribunal can't go forward without a defense lawyer who broke her arm.

The court convened Wednesday at the U.S. base in Cuba for several days of pretrial motions in the case against five prisoners charged in the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. It was to be the first Guantanamo court session under President Donald Trump.

But the military judge said they can't go forward with a hearing on 33 motions without a defense lawyer who fell and broke her arm over the weekend in Washington. The lawyer is one of the specially trained capital lawyers required for each team.

Army Col. James Pohl ruled the court could go ahead with a deposition on Friday but put off the motions until next month.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account