updated: 1/25/2017 10:21 AM

Mourners pack church for Bloomingdale officer's funeral

  • Police officers enter Wheaton Bible Church near West Chicago on Wednesday for the funeral of Bloomingdale police officer Raymond Murrell.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Police officers enter Wheaton Bible Church near West Chicago on Wednesday for the funeral of Bloomingdale police officer Raymond Murrell.

    Mark Black/mblack@dailyheraldcom

  • A memorial card for fallen Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell rests on the windshield of a Bloomingdale police vehicle outside the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Bloomingdale police officer Raymond Murrell was killed Jan. 19 in a one-car accident while responding to a retail theft call.

Katlyn Smith
 
 

Hundreds of mourners were gathering Wednesday morning at a West Chicago-area church to remember and honor Bloomingdale police officer Raymond Murrell.

Law enforcement officers from across the suburbs were arriving to attend Murrell's funeral to pay tribute to the 27-year-old officer who would have celebrated his first year on the force in March.

Murrell was killed when his police SUV crashed into a pole and utility box at Army Trail Road and Cardinal Avenue on a rainy night Jan. 19. He was headed to a reported retail theft at a business on Army Trail.

His bosses said Murrell, hired out of the College of DuPage police academy in March 2016, was a rising star in the department.

He was credited with helping save a man's life even before he officially began the job. The Addison native was enrolled in the department's field training program when he and another officer used a defibrillator on the man, who was suffering a heart attack.

"He was such a wonderful, kind person," Chief Frank Giammarese said before the funeral service. "He had a radiant smile, just made a great impact on our department and also our community in such a short, short time."

After the service, a procession of about 1,000 police vehicles and fire trucks is expected to lead his casket from the West Chicago church to Oakridge-Glen Oaks Cemetery in Hillside.

Police will shut down south County Farm Road from North Avenue to Roosevelt Road from about noon until 1:30 p.m. East Roosevelt from County Farm to the cemetery also will be closed for the procession.

