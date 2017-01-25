Breaking News Bar
 
Bank inside Schaumburg Jewel-Osco robbed

The FBI is investigating a robbery today of the TCF bank inside the Jewel-Osco store at 2501 W. Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg, authorities said.

Authorities have a suspect in custody, FBI spokesman Special Agent Garrett Croon said.

Schaumburg police officers responded to the robbery about 1:05 p.m., Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said. Within 10 minutes of the report, a police officer apprehended a man in the area who matched the description of the robber, Lindhurst said.

Investigators are interviewing the man, she said.

No injuries were reported.

It is the second robbery reported at a TCF Bank inside a Northwest suburban Jewel-Osco this week. A man robbed the TCF Bank inside the Jewel-Osco store at 1500 Lee St. in Des Plaines on Tuesday.

