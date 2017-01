Bank inside Des Plaines Jewel-Osco robbed

Authorities are investigating a bank robbery this morning at the TCF Bank inside a Jewel-Osco store in Des Plaines, an FBI spokesman said.

According to the FBI, a robber described as a Hispanic male in his 40s robbed the bank at 1500 Lee St. about 11:15 a.m. and then fled in a taxi cab.

