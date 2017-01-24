Several hundred honor fallen Bloomingdale police officer

Bloomingdale Road was a sea of red and white Tuesday morning as hundreds of residents, students and village employees lined the street to pay their respects to fallen Bloomingdale police officer Raymond Murrell.

A procession of 70 police cruisers with full lights, including officers from as far away as Sangamon County, escorted Murrell's body from Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapel in Roselle south to Wheaton Bible Church, pausing for several moments in front of the Bloomingdale village hall and police station where the Illinois State Police Honor Guard waited.

Visitation is scheduled from 3 to 9 p.m. today at the church at 27W500 North Ave. in West Chicago.

The 27-year-old officer, labeled a "shining star" in the department, died from injuries he sustained about 9:30 p.m. Thursday in a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Army Trail Road and Cardinal Avenue. Officials have said he was responding to a report of retail theft at a business on Army Trail Road when his police SUV crashed into a pole and utility box.

Murrell joined the Bloomingdale department in March 2016. He graduated from the Suburban Law Enforcement Academy at the College of DuPage, where he earned honors.

Bloomingdale resident Bobby Hitz said he got to know Murrell during the seven months the officer was with the department.

"This kid was one of the good ones. He took pride in protecting our community," Hitz said while standing along Bloomingdale Road near Fairfield Way. "This is a sad day, so it's really important to be out here showing support for our officers."

Nearby Bloomingdale Elementary District 13 schools sent several third- through fifth-grade students, many wearing blue and waving American flags, to view the procession.

Mark Dwyer, principal at DuJardin School, said he thought there was an important lesson for older students attending the procession.

"We walked out students up here to honor our fallen officer and first responder to teach them a little about unity and coming together for your community," Dwyer said. "Officer Murrell was an officer we have come to know a little bit in his short time here, so this is important."

Former Village President Bob Iden said he was touched by the community support.

"It's far too rare these days that we see our officers getting a handshake or positive recognition," Iden said. "The circumstances here are incredibly sad, but I'm proud of my community today and these officers."

Murrell's funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Wheaton Bible Church.