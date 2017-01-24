Two charged in Lisle home invasion

hello

Two DuPage County men face charges in connection with a Jan. 19 home invasion in Lisle in which they forced their way inside and cut the victim on the forearm with a knife, authorities said.

Lisle police said Josue A. Calleros, 22, of the 4000 block of Brittany Lane in Lisle, and William G. Smith, 18, whose last known address was near Glen Ellyn, were charged with home invasion and aggravated unlawful restraint. Smith also was charged with aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.

Calleros was taken into custody Jan. 20 in Lisle and Smith was apprehended Monday in Lombard. Both were being held in DuPage County jail.

Police said they responded to the original report at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 19.

The victim told police that Smith, his former roommate, and another man later identified as Calleros, came to his door and demanded money. They forced their way inside and during the struggle Smith pulled a knife and cut the man's arm, police said.

Once inside, authorities say, Smith searched for money while Calleros held the victim at knife point.

Police said the victim told the men he might be able to get money at the restaurant where he works and the three drove there in two cars.

Once there, the victim alerted a co-worker that he was being held at knife point and the manager told the suspect to leave.

As they left, surveillance cameras appear to show Smith run to the victim's vehicle and puncture the front and rear tires, police said, The two suspects then fled in a vehicle driven by Calleros.