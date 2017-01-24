Miami University student from Gurnee dies in Ohio

Ohio authorities are trying to determine why a Miami University student from Gurnee died in her dorm room.

Erica Buschick, 18, was found unresponsive Friday morning by her roommate at the campus in Oxford, Ohio, a university spokeswoman said. The roommate called police, but Buschick couldn't be revived.

An autopsy was performed Saturday by the Butler County coroner's office, but a cause of death was not available. Toxicology test results are pending, said Martin Schneider, the office's administrator.

The coroner's office and Miami University police are investigating Buschick's death.

Buschick had been pursuing a degree in special education.

Visitation is scheduled for 1 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 6401 Gages Lake Road, Gurnee. A Mass will follow at 7 p.m. Friday at the church.