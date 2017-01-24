Schaumburg students tour historic schoolhouse

In celebration of Lutheran Education week, students from St. Peter Lutheran School in Schaumburg -- some dressed as their peers might have a century ago -- toured the historic Schaumburg Center School next door to their school Tuesday.

Volunteers from the Schaumburg Township Historical Society also were dressed in period clothes as they explained the experience of attending school in the farming community Schaumburg was in the early 20th century.

The school was built in 1872 as Sarah's Grove School and is believed to have been the first of five early public schools in Schaumburg Township.

After a long history in which it served the community under various names until 1954, the school was permanently relocated to the St. Peter Lutheran Church property in September 1981.

The Schaumburg Township Historical Society restored the school and continues to maintain it as a museum.