Education
updated: 1/24/2017

Schaumburg students tour historic schoolhouse

  • Lavonne Presley, director of the Schaumburg Township Historical Society, talks to preschoolers from St. Peter Lutheran School on Tuesday about what it was like to be a student 100 years ago at the historic Schaumburg Center School.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Preschooler Hannah Fasse wears a old-fashioned hat as she and her fellow students from St. Peter Lutheran School tour the historic Schaumburg Center School Tuesday as part of Lutheran Education Week.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • A desk with a book and a slate serves a reminder of what it was like to attend the historic Schaumburg Center School, which students from St. Peter Lutheran School toured Tuesday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Fourth-grader Liam Gilbert dressed in period clothing Tuesday as students from St. Peter Lutheran School celebrated Lutheran Education Week by visiting the Schaumburg Center School next door.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Second-graders Anya Hopkins and Calvin Leonhardt get in the spirit of dressing in period clothing as students from St. Peter Lutheran School Tuesday celebrated Lutheran Education Week by visiting the historic Schaumburg Center School.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

 
Eric Peterson
 
 

In celebration of Lutheran Education week, students from St. Peter Lutheran School in Schaumburg -- some dressed as their peers might have a century ago -- toured the historic Schaumburg Center School next door to their school Tuesday.

Volunteers from the Schaumburg Township Historical Society also were dressed in period clothes as they explained the experience of attending school in the farming community Schaumburg was in the early 20th century.

The school was built in 1872 as Sarah's Grove School and is believed to have been the first of five early public schools in Schaumburg Township.

After a long history in which it served the community under various names until 1954, the school was permanently relocated to the St. Peter Lutheran Church property in September 1981.

The Schaumburg Township Historical Society restored the school and continues to maintain it as a museum.

