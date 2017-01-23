Breaking News Bar
 
Avalanche say Matt Duchene is sick, not playing Monday

Associated Press
DENVER -- Matt Duchene missed a game Monday night for the Colorado Avalanche against the San Jose Sharks due to illness.

Duchene is the team's top goal scorer with 15 and the most consistent at winning faceoffs. He's been the subject of trade rumors as the last-place Avalanche struggle this season.

The 26-year-old Duchene was the third overall pick in the 2009 draft. He helped Team Canada to a gold medal at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

With their alternate captain out, the Avalanche played with 19 skaters. Defenseman Tyson Barrie and forward Rene Bourque were already sidelined because of lower-body injuries.

