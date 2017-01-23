In Transit: Concrete I-90 barrier cuts access for first-responders

The rebuilt Jane Addams Tollway (I-90) brought spanking new lanes, modernized interchanges and an unwelcome surprise for Schaumburg firefighters -- a longer response time for crashes.

Previously, firefighters rushing to an emergency would jump on westbound I-90 at Route 53 and speed to the crash location.

That's not as easy -- or as safe -- now, some say. A concrete barrier dubbed the "chute" by local firefighters divides the westbound I-90 local and express lanes for a mile or so between Route 53 and just west of Meacham Road.

The changes on I-90 have improved response times in Hoffman Estates, but the chute is proving problematic in neighboring Schaumburg.

"This makes it increasingly difficult for emergency vehicles to access many parts of I-90," said Fire Chief Chief David A. Schumann. "It's a public safety issue."

The tollway was a good partner during the I-90 construction, keeping the village in the loop about the project, Schumann said.

So why the disconnect with the finished product?

The agency "works with local communities to ensure that the impacts of improvements made to our roadway system will continue to allow full access to emergency service providers," spokesman Dan Rozek said.

"While designing and building the Meacham Road Interchange, the tollway worked closely with the village of Schaumburg to ensure the new interchange was appropriately designed to meet the needs of emergency responders."

Schaumburg typically covers 911 calls on westbound I-90 between Route 53 and Barrington Road, handling everything from "fender-benders at rush-hour to a 2 a.m. serious rollover accident," Schumann said.

As a temporary solution, Schaumburg fire trucks and ambulances now enter I-90 at Arlington Heights Road, which gives them access to all lanes, but the reroute is longer and costs precious time. "There's going to be delayed responses" of up to 15 minutes, Schumann estimated. The department is brainstorming with counterparts in Arlington Heights and Hoffman Estates on a Plan B.

The tollway has $2.5 billion budgeted to rebuild and widen the Jane Addams between Rockford and O'Hare International Airport. Workers added a lane in each direction along with bridge repairs.

Not every I-90 municipality is hitting a wall in terms of access.

For Hoffman Estates, new ramps to and from the west at I-90 and Roselle Road will "mean a world of difference getting someone to the hospital quickly," Fire Chief Jeffrey Jorian said.

Schaumburg also supports the upgrades but they're stuck between a barrier and a hard place when it comes to the chute.

"It's a challenge. I'll say that for sure," Schumann said.

Rozek said the tollway is always available to discuss any issues regarding access with local communities.

Your voice

Scott Phillips of Libertyville notes that the chute also prevents southbound 53 drivers continuing onto I-90 west from exiting at the recently opened Meacham Road exit. "Will these barricades ever be removed so that southbound 53 can turn onto I-90 west and then exit at Meacham?" Phillips asked. "It sure would improve my commute!"

Nope. "Vehicles will not be able to travel from Illinois Route 53 to the Meacham Road exit via I-90 because the distance is simply too short to safely allow drivers to merge onto I-90 before reaching the Meacham Road exit ramp," Rozek said.

You should know

One big story of 2016 was a problem crosswalk in Mount Prospect where cyclist and mom Joni Beaudry was killed by a driver in June. A warning signal, called a rectangular, rapid flash beacon, had been installed by the village and state to increase safety at the crosswalk on Central Road and Melas Park. In reality, many drivers were either ignoring or confused about the new technology, raising concerns about its effectiveness. One positive development is the latest Illinois Rules of the Road will include a section on the beacons, said state Rep. David Harris, an Arlington Heights Republican who pushed for the update.