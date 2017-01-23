Suburban school board member resigns over offensive tweets about Women's March

hello

Park Ridge-Niles Elementary School District 64 board member Dathan Paterno resigned Monday after sending this and other tweets about the Woman's March held Saturday.

Park Ridge-Niles Elementary School District 64 board member Dathan Paterno resigned Monday after sending this and other tweets about the Woman's March held Saturday.

A Northwest suburban school member resigned Monday after a series of offensive tweets about the weekend's Women's March, including one labeling participants "vagina screechers" and another saying the demonstration was a reason to eliminate a women's voting rights.

Dathan Paterno, a member of the Park Ridge-Niles Elementary School District 64 board, deleted his account after the posting the tweets. He resigned in a letter apologizing for the remarks and stating they were "misinterpreted."

"On Sunday, January 22, 2017, my posts on my personal Twitter account unwittingly spilled into my role on the Board," the letter states. "I wrote some provocative tweets re: the recent women's marches. In retrospect, they were inappropriate and pushed too far in some ways. While I merely meant to harshly criticize some of the protesters (especially the very angry, hostile, vulgar, and violent ones) and question the motives of some of them, my tweets were understandably misinterpreted to mean that I disrespect or hate all the protesters. Of course, this isn't true, but the damage was done."

Park Ridge-Niles Elementary School District 64 board member Dathan Paterno resigned Monday after sending this and other tweets about the Woman's March held Saturday. -

Paterno, a psychologist in Park Ridge, did not return a phone call for comment. His term expires in April, and he was not seeking re-election.

The tweets referred to the worldwide Women's March, which included demonstrations in Chicago.

"Most of these vagina screechers didn't vote, but they mean business. Riiiiiiiight. What a farce," Paterno tweeted.

Another tweet suggested women shouldn't be allowed to vote.

Park Ridge-Niles Elementary School District 64 board member Dathan Paterno resigned Monday after sending this and other tweets about the Woman's March held Saturday. -

"Alas, the 300 Million Pound Women March provides a strong argument for doing away with women's suffrage," Paterno tweeted.

Another suggested renaming the march as the "Procession of Palpable Penis Envy."

District 64 Superintendent Laurie Heinz said Paterno's tweets do not reflect the attitudes and policies of the school district.

"It doesn't reflect our mission at all. Period," Heinz said.