Fox Valley police reports

Carpentersville

• A residential burglary occurred between 5 and 8 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 1800 block of Endicott Circle. A window in the back of the house was smashed, and the master bedroom had been ransacked. Stolen items include jewelry, a Samsung tablet, a Sony PlayStation 4, video games, a kids' bank, a Chromebook and cash.

• Staci L. Jones, 35, of Carpentersville, was charged Jan. 17 with retail theft and criminal trespassing, police said. She is accused of stealing $125 worth of groceries from Wal-Mart, 365 Lake Marian Road. She had previously been banned from all Wal-Mart stores after she was caught stealing at a Crystal Lake store, records show.

• A brick was thrown through the windshield of a Jeep Cherokee parked outside a house in the 700 block of Houston Drive. The owner of the vehicle says it likely occurred between 1 and 2 a.m. Jan. 15.

• Carla Y. Chavez, 27, of Elgin, was charged Jan. 14 with retail theft, police said. She is accused of stealing $174 worth of groceries and clothing from Wal-Mart, 365 Lake Marian Road.

• About $4,200 was reported stolen Jan. 12 from an office in the Liberty Lanes bowling alley on LW Besinger Drive.

Kane County

• Ryan Patrick Siebert, 20, of the 43W500 block of Timber Crest Drive, Elburn, was charged with possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding more than 35 mph over the limit after a traffic stop at 2:59 p.m. Thursday on Route 38 near Elburn, according to a sheriff's report. Deputies pulled over Siebert for going 93 mph in a 50 mph zone and found 31 grams of marijuana in three different plastic bags in the car, along with a grinder for marijuana.

• A resident of the 42W700 block of Steeplechase Road near St. Charles reported a case of identify theft at 3 p.m. Jan. 13 after receiving $1,215 bill from a Nicor account from 2005 to 2007 that the resident never opened.