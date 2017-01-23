Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/23/2017 11:22 PM

Driver escapes serious injury in Wood Dale crash

  • The driver of this Chevy Malibu surprisingly was able to walk to a waiting stretcher after firefighters freed him from the crash wreckage Monday night in Wood Dale.

    courtesy of Dylan Fett

 
Sara Hooker
 
 

A collision between a car and a semitrailer truck Monday night in Wood Dale caused extensive damage to the vehicles but only minor injuries to one driver, emergency responders said.

The crash happened about 7:40 p.m. in the middle of the intersection of Wood Dale Road and Thorndale Avenue, Wood Dale police Sgt. Alan Piecuch said.

A Chevy Malibu was heading north on Wood Dale Road and the semi was traveling east on Thorndale when they collided, pinning the car's driver inside the vehicle, he said.

Wood Dale firefighters were able to free the driver, who surprised responders with only minor injuries.

"The guy actually stood up and was able to walk over to the stretcher and sit down on it," Piecuch said. "Aside from how the damage looked -- everyone was lucky."

He was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village with nonlife-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The intersection remained closed for about 45 minutes. No citations have been issued pending further investigation of the crash, Piecuch said.

