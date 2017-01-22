Blackhawks' Kruger eyeing return to ice

Chicago Blackhawks center Marcus Kruger could make his return this week after suffering an upper-body injury on Dec. 30. But coach Joel Quenneville said he hasn't ruled out waiting until after the all-star break. Associated Press

Marcus Kruger joined his teammates for morning skate before the Chicago Blackhawks took on the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at the United Center and said he hopes to return soon.

"It was great getting out there today with the guys," said Kruger, who hasn't played since suffering an upper-body injury Dec. 30 at Carolina. "(I'm) pretty close. We'll take it day by day."

Coach Joel Quenneville said Kruger could return Tuesday against Tampa Bay or Thursday against Winnipeg but didn't rule out waiting until after the all-star break.

Because of the strong play of Tanner Kero as the Hawks' third-line center, Kruger might find himself centering the fourth line, a spot at which he has excelled in the past.

"That's something that's up to the coaches," said Kruger, who has 2 goals and 8 assists in 39 games. "Whatever role they put (in) me out there, I just want to get back to playing and help the team in whichever way I can."

Asked what will happen to Kero (3G, 3A in 14 games) when Kruger returns, Quenneville said: "I don't see too many things that would change his positioning because he really helped himself."

Net gain:

Scott Darling's stellar play in net for the Hawks this season -- which included a 30-save shutout in Boston on Friday -- has given coaches something to think about going forward, but Joel Quenneville went back to Corey Crawford for Sunday's game against Vancouver.

Crawford made 25 saves in a 4-2 victory.

"We want Crow playing as much as he can to get back to the great pace he had prior to him being away," Quenneville said, referring to the 10 games Crawford missed after having an appendectomy on Dec. 3. "But he hasn't been bad. That's what we're looking for him to get back to. I like giving Darls some consideration. … He certainly enhanced his positioning."

Darling has allowed zero or 1 goal in seven of his last 11 starts.

Amazing feat:

Henrik Sedin notched his 1,000th career point in Vancouver's victory over Florida on Friday, becoming the 85th player in NHL history to reach that milestone. Seven active players have 1,000 points, a group that includes the Hawks' Marian Hossa.

Henrik's brother, Daniel, is on the doorstep with 968.

"Pretty special number to reach," said the Hawks' Patrick Kane. "Obviously we saw Hossa reach it recently and that was pretty exciting too. …

"But those guys (Henrik and Daniel) have had tremendous careers. When you look at them … (it's) probably one of the tougher matchups in the history of hockey for defensemen to go up against them, the way they used the give-and-go game. Instead of trying to make it a one-man game, they really turn it into a 2-on-1 game."

JR returns:

Jeremy Roenick participated in the "One More Shift" promotion Sunday, the third ex-Hawk to skate on the ice before a home game, joining Denis Savard and Steve Larmer.

Roenick skated to center ice, knelt down and kissed the Blackhawks logo before joining starters Jonathan Toews, Ryan Hartman, Richard Panik, Brian Campbell and Trevor van Riemsdyk for the national anthems.

Roenick scored 267 of his 513 goals with the Hawks from 1988-96.

Slap shots:

Sunday's game against Vancouver marked the 400th straight sellout for the Blackhawks (including playoffs). The longest streak in NHL history belongs to Colorado, which sold out 487 games from 1995-2006. … Brian Campbell recorded his 500th career point on Richard Panik's goal in the first period of the Hawks' 4-2 win over Vancouver. … Jordin Tootoo and Michal Rozsival were the healthy scratches against the Canucks.