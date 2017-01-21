Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/21/2017 6:59 PM

Hartnell snaps tie as Blue Jackets beat Carolina 3-2

  • Carolina Hurricanes' Ty Rattie, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington chase a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

    Associated Press

  • Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner, right, checks Carolina Hurricanes' Jay McClement during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

    Associated Press

  • Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce, left, tries to clear the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

    Associated Press

  • Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno, left, looks for an open pass as Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Faulk defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

    Associated Press

  • Columbus Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington, left, falls on top of Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho, of Finland, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

    Associated Press

 
By MITCH STACY
Associated Press
 
 

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Scott Hartnell scored his second goal of the game midway through the third period to push the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Saturday night.

Hartnell scored in the first period and got the tiebreaker in the third, helping the Blue Jackets overcome a terrible second period to beat the Hurricanes for the second time this week. Carolina has lost three straight.

Markus Hannikainen also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky had 35 saves for Columbus.

Sebastian Aho and Justin Faulk scored in the second period for Carolina. Michael Leighton, recalled from Charlotte of the AHL on Thursday, started in place of Cam Ward and stopped 17 shots.

