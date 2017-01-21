Senators rally to beat Maple Leafs 3-2 in shootout

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Nikita Soshnikov (26) vies for the puck with Ottawa Senators defenseman Chris Wideman (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan celebrates scoring his team's opening goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan (9) celebrates with teammates Marc Methot (3) and Chris Neil (25) after scoring his team's opening goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs' defenders combine to clear a shot by Ottawa Senators' Kyle Turris (7) as the puck closes on the goal line during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon (1) makes a save in front of Toronto Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman (11) and Frederik Gauthier (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon (1) makes a save as Toronto Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov (47) and Senators' Cody Ceci skate in during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Matt Martin, left, vies for the puck with Ottawa Senators defenseman Marc Methot during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators' Dion Phaneuf (2) squares up with Toronto Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman (11) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators left wing Tom Pyatt, left, scores the game winning goal on Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen in a shootout during an NHL hockey game, in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

TORONTO -- Mike Hoffman scored the tying goal with 1:11 left in regulation, Tom Pyatt had the shootout winner and the Ottawa Senators beat the rival Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday night.

The Senators rallied for their fifth win in six games to complete a 3-0 road trip.

Bobby Ryan also scored for Ottawa, second in the Atlantic Division with 54 points - two more than the Maple Leafs, who have lost two in a row.

Mike Condon made 31 stops in the win. He edged Frederik Andersen, who gave up two goals on 27 shots.

Tyler Bozak and Matt Martin scored for Toronto, which dropped to 1-6 in shootouts this season.