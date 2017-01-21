Suburban women march in Washington: 'We will continue to show up'

The Women's March on Washington spawned sister demonstrations around the globe Saturday. Courtesy of Mari Pont

Pink knitted hats were a popular symbol at the Women's March on Washington and sister rallies. Courtesy of Mari Pont

Suburban women vow to continue to speak up for the causes that inspired them to march in the nation's capital the day after Donald Trump was sworn in as president.

They joined hundreds of thousands of people for a demonstration that spawned sister marches around the world. They cheered feminist icon Gloria Steinem. And they chanted, "We won't go away, welcome to your first day."

The Daily Herald reached out to those who traveled from the suburbs to the Women's March on Washington. Here are their reflections, edited for clarity and length:

Abby Fate, a Valparaiso University sophomore from Glen Ellyn, rallied in the nation's capital with hundreds of thousands people Saturday. - Courtesy of Abby Fate

"The march was incredible -- no matter where we went there were just more and more people. It really seemed to be a mix of different sorts of people: women, of course, but also plenty of men, straight, gay, cisgender, transgender, all different races.

"Everyone was very supportive and accepting, and the march had a inclusive feel. We only encountered several groups of protesters, but they were inconsequential -- our voices and our message easily rose above theirs.

"I marched today because, as a college student, I have been appalled by how few of my peers really seemed to care about Trump's election -- many of my friends didn't vote, despite this being our first election as eligible voters. ... After marching today, I feel so much more hopeful for our country.

"Men, women, and children showed up today, both in D.C. and all over the country, and we will continue to show up whenever human rights are challenged."

"I was a part of history along with three of my friends," said Susan Benjamin, a Carol Stream resident. - Courtesy of Susan Benjamin

Susan Benjamin, 57, a retiree from Carol Stream and volunteer

"I'm 57 and never protested anything. I was a part of history along with three of my friends. There was no violence -- only solidarity. (Donald Trump) has unleashed my activism."

Some marchers mocked President Donald Trump's hair. - Courtesy of Mari Pont

"The most surprising was the sheer numbers, especially men and families participating. I witnessed several instances of kindness toward others -- none of rudeness.

"Security was fine, at least in my area and also considering the number of people in attendance.

"I'm definitely inspired to continue working to help others, especially in the groups threatened or more vulnerable."