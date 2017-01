Blackhawks blank Bruins

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Artemi Panarin tries to fight his way past Boston Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Marian Hossa scored the game's only goal with 86 seconds remaining and the Blackhawks beat the host Bruins 1-0 on Friday night.

Tanner Kero sent a perfect pass to Hossa, giving Kero 4 points in the last two games.

Scott Darling made 30 saves. Sixteen of those came in the first 16 minutes as the Hawks were badly outplayed in the first period.