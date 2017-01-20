Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash

A Bloomingdale police officer is dead after crashing late Thursday while responding to service call, authorities said.

The officer was involved in a single-vehicle crash about 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Army Trail Road and Cardinal Avenue, officials said in a news release.

Bloomingdale firefighters extricated the officer from the car and took him to Adventist Glen Oaks Hospital. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital due to the injuries he received in the crash.

Officials have not released the officer's name, pending notification of family members.

The crash remains under investigation, officials said.