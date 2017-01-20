Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 1/20/2017 1:42 PM

Ex-church deacon pleads guilty to sexually assaulting girl

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Timothy Peltz

    Timothy Peltz

 
Jessica Cilella
 
 

An ex-church deacon accused of sexually assaulting a young girl over a 10-year period pleaded guilty Friday in DuPage County court and waived his rights to a jury trial.

Timothy Peltz, 52, entered blind pleas of guilty to four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. Nineteen other charges were dismissed. Peltz faces between 24 and 120 years in prison on the consecutive counts.

Authorities said Peltz frequently assaulted the girl when she was between 3 and 13 years old. Officials from Living Hope Bible Church in Roselle, where Peltz worked as a deacon until early 2016, said the abuse did not take place on church grounds or during any church activities.

The assaults stopped when the girl was 13 "because she was able to physically resist," but began again last year, according to Assistant State's Attorney Jennifer Lindt.

The girl eventually reported the assaults to her mother, who reported them to police. On Friday, prosecutors said Peltz confessed to the misconduct and said he knew it was wrong, but thought it was consensual.

Peltz will be required to register as a lifetime sex offender and serve 85 percent of his sentence. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 16 for return of pre-sentence report.

He has been held on $1 million bail since he was first charged in September 2016.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account