Suspect in Palatine teen's murder case get 40 years in prison

The man who prosecutors say is responsible for the 1997 killing of 14-year-old Amber Creek of Palatine was sentenced to the maximum penalty of 40 years in prison in a Wisconsin courtroom Friday afternoon.

James P. Eaton, 39, was charged with Amber's murder in 2014 after his fingerprints and DNA were linked to her corpse but last year that charge was reduced to reckless homicide. Eaton pled no contest to the lesser charge in October.

In September, Eaton's defense team made a motion to present evidence pointing to another suspect. That man, who was interviewed by Rolling Meadows police in 1998 during their investigation into Amber's disappearance, told investigators he knew her and admitted to having sex with her. The man's DNA also was found on Amber's underwear, the defense said. The plea deal came a month after the defense's motion.

Amber vanished in January 1997 after leaving a Chicago juvenile home where she had been living. Her partially clothed body was found dumped in a Racine County, Wisconsin, nature preserve about two weeks later, with a plastic garbage bag over her head and a human bite mark on her neck.

Despite exhaustive efforts in both Wisconsin and the suburbs, the mystery of her disappearance and death remained unsolved until 2014, when scientists at an Oklahoma state crime lab re-examining cold cases matched Eaton's thumbprints with those recovered from the bag over her head.

Although it makes no difference for his criminal record or ultimate punishment, by pleading no contest Eaton did not admit to causing Amber's death. Instead, the plea is an admission that prosecutors have enough evidence to win a conviction if the case were to proceed to trial.