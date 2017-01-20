Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/20/2017 9:25 PM

Community pays emotional tribute to Lake in the Hills family

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Luis Garcia, middle under umbrella, sits with family members Friday evening at a candlelight vigil for his wife, Carla M. Lopez-Mejia, and their children, Ezequiel Garcia and Ariana Garcia, at Marlowe Middle School in Lake in the Hills.

      Luis Garcia, middle under umbrella, sits with family members Friday evening at a candlelight vigil for his wife, Carla M. Lopez-Mejia, and their children, Ezequiel Garcia and Ariana Garcia, at Marlowe Middle School in Lake in the Hills.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Dave Rudin, head pastor of Lifeline Christian Church of Algonquin, speaks Friday evening at a candlelight vigil for Carla M. Lopez-Mejia and her children, Ezequiel Garcia and Ariana Garcia, at Marlowe Middle School. Surviving family members sit under the umbrella at middle left.

      Dave Rudin, head pastor of Lifeline Christian Church of Algonquin, speaks Friday evening at a candlelight vigil for Carla M. Lopez-Mejia and her children, Ezequiel Garcia and Ariana Garcia, at Marlowe Middle School. Surviving family members sit under the umbrella at middle left.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A grieving student separates herself from the crowd Friday evening at a candlelight vigil for Carla M. Lopez-Mejia and her children, Ezequiel Garcia and Ariana Garcia, at Marlowe Middle School.

      A grieving student separates herself from the crowd Friday evening at a candlelight vigil for Carla M. Lopez-Mejia and her children, Ezequiel Garcia and Ariana Garcia, at Marlowe Middle School.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • People gather to hug Luis Garcia, right, Friday evening at a candlelight vigil for his late wife, Carla M. Lopez-Mejia, and their children, Ezequiel Garcia and Ariana Garcia, at Marlowe Middle School in Lake in the Hills. Lopez-Mejia strangled her two children before she hanged herself last week.

      People gather to hug Luis Garcia, right, Friday evening at a candlelight vigil for his late wife, Carla M. Lopez-Mejia, and their children, Ezequiel Garcia and Ariana Garcia, at Marlowe Middle School in Lake in the Hills. Lopez-Mejia strangled her two children before she hanged herself last week.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Luis Garcia sits with family members Friday evening at a candlelight vigil for his late wife, Carla M. Lopez-Mejia, and their children, Ezequiel Garcia and Ariana Garcia, at Marlowe Middle School.

      Luis Garcia sits with family members Friday evening at a candlelight vigil for his late wife, Carla M. Lopez-Mejia, and their children, Ezequiel Garcia and Ariana Garcia, at Marlowe Middle School.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A family member of Carla M. Lopez-Mejia and her children, Ezequiel Garcia and Ariana Garcia, holds a candle Friday evening during a vigil at Marlowe Middle School for the trio.

      A family member of Carla M. Lopez-Mejia and her children, Ezequiel Garcia and Ariana Garcia, holds a candle Friday evening during a vigil at Marlowe Middle School for the trio.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Family members hug Friday evening at a candlelight vigil for Carla M. Lopez-Mejia and her children, Ezequiel Garcia and Ariana Garcia, at Marlowe Middle School in Lake in the Hills.

      Family members hug Friday evening at a candlelight vigil for Carla M. Lopez-Mejia and her children, Ezequiel Garcia and Ariana Garcia, at Marlowe Middle School in Lake in the Hills.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 

Holding glow stick candles in plastic cups, hundreds of people gathered Friday night outside a Lake in the Hills school weathering the dewy fog to remember a family killed in a murder-suicide last week.

Family members of 27-year-old Carla M. Lopez-Mejia, her son, Ezequiel Garcia, 11, and daughter, Ariana Garcia, 8, sat among mourners in rows of chairs in the Marlowe Middle School parking lot in an emotional farewell.

Lopez-Mejia strangled her two children before she hanged herself Jan. 10 in their home on Daybreak Drive.

Ezequiel was a sixth-grader at Marlowe, and Ariana was a third-grader at Martin Elementary School.

"It's just been a horrible tragedy for our community," said Amy Novalinski of Huntley, one of the organizers of the vigil. Her daughter, Bella, 9, is a fourth-grader at Martin. "It breaks my heart. We thought this was the best place to hold the vigil, in between the two schools."

Organizers chose to light candles in pink, blue and purple plastic cups to signify the favorite colors of Ariana, Ezequiel and Lopez-Mejia, she said.

Three balloons of those colors also were released by family members at the end of the evening.

"This has been an unbelievably gut-wrenching week for the entire community," said William Geheren, a Huntley Community School District 158 school board member.

The Rev. Max Striedl of St. Mary Catholic Church of Huntley delivered the opening prayer, saying the untimely deaths of Ariana, "Izzy" and Lopez-Mejia are a stark reminder of the brevity of life.

Upon hearing members of the Marlowe choir singing "See You Again" and a teacher's words about Ariana, the crowd erupted into gentle sobs as students hugged and consoled one another.

Marlowe Principal Henry Soltesz said the past week had been the toughest for the school community and he was heartened by the support offered by neighboring school districts, former employees and community members.

In Ariana's memory, Martin students will plant a tree this spring, while a plaque bearing Ezequiel's name will be placed on a bench at Marlowe.

Luis Garcia, the father of Ariana and Ezequiel, received hugs from students, parents and teachers. He said the family is coping with the pain one day at a time and that he just wanted to grieve with the community.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account