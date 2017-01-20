Gas station, home plan resurfaces for Lake Zurich's eastern border

A plan has resurfaced for a gasoline station, retail development and single-family houses on the southwest corner of Quentin Road and Route 22 in Lake Zurich. Daily Herald file photo

A plan has resurfaced for a gas station, retail development and single-family houses near a busy intersection on Lake Zurich's eastern border.

The project would cover about 18 acres near the southwest corner of Route 22 and Quentin Road.

A development team has revised an idea originally pitched to Lake Zurich officials in late 2015 that would have included 68 single-family homes. Village board members had expressed concern in a courtesy review that the home lot sizes might not be big enough.

Under the new proposal, 48 houses would be built farthest from the intersection toward the Coventry Creek Estates subdivision. The commercial component would be closest to Quentin and Route 22.

Brian Maude, manager of MBI Development in Barrington, would handle the retail end of the project, to be called Steil Plaza of Lake Zurich.

"This site has been on my radar for several years," Maude said.

In testimony at a Lake Zurich planning and zoning commission hearing this week, Maude noted the nearby commercial growth including Mariano's Fresh Market, PNC Bank, McDonald's and Just Tires across the street on the northwest corner of Quentin and Route 22 in Lake Zurich.

Maude said a bank, a fast-food restaurant and a coffee shop are lined up as potential tenants of the commercial area.

Glendale Heights-based Heidner Properties Inc. would build a Ricky Rockets Fuel Center off eastbound Route 22 and southbound Quentin. Company owner Rick Heidner said he projects spending at least $16 million to construct what would be a facility with six double-sided gas pumps, two diesel pumps and a "spectacular" car wash.

Developer Patrick Taylor's Central One LLC is the contract purchaser of the land. Central One would build homes of 2,500, 2,900 and 3,200 square feet with an expected starting price of $575,000.

Ildiko Schultz, a member of the village's advisory planning and zoning commission, raised concern about the development team's not yet providing images of all that's proposed to assist officials in deciding whether it should be built. The planning and zoning commission will continue the public hearing for the proposal on Feb. 15.

"Realistically, we have to approve the whole thing," Schultz said. "It's all or nothing."

After the public hearing, planning and zoning commissioners will issue a recommendation on the project to the Lake Zurich village board, which has the final say.