Mount Prospect annexes United property, 44 more acres

After several delays, Mount Prospect trustees on Tuesday cleared the annexation of a piece of United Airlines property for takeoff.

Board members voted to annex the 6.25-acre site at the southeast corner of Linneman Road and Dempster Street, along with another 44 acres at the intersection's southwest corner.

United initially wanted to lease its site as a parking lot for as many as 180 semitrailer trucks, but abandoned the plan as part of its negotiations to annex it into Mount Prospect. The property previously was in unincorporated Elk Grove Township.

The final annexation vote had been delayed for months while village staff hashed out details with United, leading some trustees to express frustration and suggest the village treated United with more deference than property owners in other recently annexed areas.

Mayor Arlene Juracek disputed that this week.

"In fact, when we incorporated the other areas into the village, we had workshops and open houses for those folks to get to know us better," she said.

Village Manager Michael Cassady said the village recently had an amicable meeting with United officials, none of whom showed up for Tuesday's board meeting.

"They appreciated one last opportunity to discuss (with) the village how we can provide incentives in advance of a redevelopment project," Cassady said. "I think we were successful in saying (with) the right sequences, let's get the project together. We will be your advocates and your pathfinders to get it approved."

By the end of the vote, there was an atmosphere of relief, leading to an impromptu display of humor. Juracek recalled advertisements calling United "your hometown airline."

"Now we can truly say that," she said.

State statute will require the village to pay the Elk Grove Rural Fire Protection District a gradually reduced percentage of the property taxes that they currently receive from the properties over a five-year period. The village is in the process of negotiating with the fire district to reduce the payment period to three years.