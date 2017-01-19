Rock 'n' roll Saturday at benefit for Batavia theater troupe

Regis Snyder loves the Albright Theatre Company of Batavia.

The 74-year-old donates money, sells candy at the shows and has even acted in a few of its plays.

He also loves performing on the electric guitar, be it classic rock 'n' roll, country or church music.

He's combining his loves Saturday night when his band, The Patriots, performs a show to raise some dough for the volunteer theater troupe.

"It's the first time we've had two girls singing -- and I love it," Snyder said at a Wednesday night rehearsal in the basement of his Batavia home.

"Not bad for the first time," Shelly Rolf said to the other female singer, Louise Guethle, after a run-through the Linda Ronstadt classic "When Will I Be Loved."

Rolf, of Geneva, is the director of the troupe. Guethle and her husband, Mark, perform with Snyder at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in North Aurora.

Saturday's lineup also includes Snyder's son, Matt, of Crystal Lake; Anders Jonsson of Batavia; and the theater's treasurer, Jeff Pripusich of North Aurora.

They'll play country and rock. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at the theater, which is on the third floor of the Batavia Government Center, 100 N. Island Ave. Admission is up to you; a donation of at least $5 is suggested.

Snyder taught himself guitar in his 20s.

"I like any kind of music," he said. But he didn't start performing in public until he was in his 50s, when he would play guitar at nursing homes.

About eight years ago he was inspired by his son, who plays drums, to start a band.

"Here I was the old man playing with these kids, setting up a show at Cantigny," Snyder said. Snyder offered to perform at Cantigny because he volunteers at its First Division Museum.

The Patriots have also played shows at American Legion posts, and for the Vietnam Veterans of America chapter in Geneva. Snyder spent eight years in the Army, including a stint in Vietnam.

For more information, visit albrighttheatre.com.