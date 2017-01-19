Elgin's DNA director resigns in uncertain time

The executive director of the Downtown Neighborhood Association of Elgin has tendered her resignation at a time of uncertainty for the group, which is funded by the city.

Deirdre White resigned effective Friday after more than three years in her role. She will work as director of marketing and communication for an insurance and list management company in Bartlett.

An interim executive director will be named shortly, DNA board President Grace Richard said.

"It's very difficult to leave Elgin, but I couldn't pass up this wonderful opportunity," White said. "I love working with the city and I believe in the work of DNA."

It's unclear how that will affect the DNA's $135,000 contract with the city that expires March 31. The city has budgeted that money for 2017 but contract renewal requires approval by the city council.

Mayor David Kaptain, who said White "has done a good job," said he favors a six-month contract while DNA officials continue to work on finding an alternate source of funding, which the city has prodded the group to do for years.

But Richard said six months wouldn't allow for effective long-term planning. The group is preparing a strategic plan and will propose a one-year contract to the city council within 30 days, she said. "We'll say, 'Here is what it would cost. In or out. What do you want to buy?' So we can move forward," Richard said.

The DNA has been working on establishing a special service area of taxation so that downtown property owners would pay an additional tax to fund the group. It almost had finalized its plan last year when the city council -- which has the authority to create SSAs -- asked for a survey of property owners, which delayed the process.

Meanwhile, some property owners have been advocating for the city to continue funding the DNA in some measure, Richard said.

Kaptain also ventured this week that the city could impose a 0.25 percent sales tax for the downtown area to fund the DNA.

Richard said she believes a blend of all three sources of funding -- SSA, city and sales tax -- is ideal, so that "everyone has some skin in the game."

The city and the DNA disagreed last year on the Fourth of July parade, which the DNA organizes with a $10,000 entertainment contribution from the city. The DNA wanted to bring the parade downtown but the city wanted to keep in the northeast residential neighborhood just north of downtown.

This year, DNA wanted an additional $30,000 contribution for the parade, which Kaptain said he flatly refused. As a result, the city is taking over the parade.

"We calculated 882 volunteer hours," Richard said. "If they can do it cheaper than $30,000, I'd like to see the financials."

Molly Center, spokeswoman for the city manager's office, declined to release its projected cost, saying it will be shared with council members Friday.

City Manager Rick Kozal declined to answer questions regarding the DNA's contract and the SSA process.

Councilman Rich Dunne said he'll want to evaluate carefully any new DNA contract.

"We are going to have to make sure that their deliverables are being delivered to the city, with or without their executive director," he said. "If not, we're going to have to make sure those deliverables are covered. If we have to contract that portion with someone else, so be it."

Finalizing the SSA includes figuring out whether the city will pay the additional tax for its own downtown properties, such as the land that Grand Victoria Casino sits on, Dunne said. "I think some of that has to be negotiated," he said.

The DNA should become an all-inclusive organization that advocates not just for property and business owners, but also for residents -- including renters -- who live downtown, Kaptain said. "The DNA needs to be come a true neighborhood association," Kaptain said.