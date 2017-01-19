Carol Stream group seeks donations to renovate veterans memorial

A volunteer committee has raised about $30,000 since last summer, far short of its $200,000 goal to renovate a veterans memorial at Carol Stream Park District's Memorial Park, shown in a rendering. Courtesy of the village of Carol Stream

A volunteer group has raised about $30,000 to renovate a Carol Stream veterans memorial -- well short of its goal.

But Jim Benzin, one of the effort's leaders, knows something about staying the course.

The Vietnam War veteran and commander of Carol Stream Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10396 encountered anything but a warm welcome when he and fellow sailors returned home. The negative reaction was so great that their commanding officer told them not to wear their uniforms.

He tells that story to explain why he's getting behind a project that will bring a "constant reminder" of military service to a site at Memorial Park.

"I've always done what I could do to help out veterans," Benzin said.

Memorial Park contains an existing stone marker with four names of people who have died in the military or as firefighters. While that marker will remain, the area will be "completely revamped" if the group meets its fundraising target, Benzin said.

Architects have said the work will cost about $200,000, and the committee wants to raise the full amount before planning when to start construction. Members include representatives from the village, park district, VFW, American Legion and other organizations.

The group sent about 1,000 letters to area business seeking contributions when its campaign began early last summer.

"I think we've kind of hit a lull to be honest with you," Benzin said.

Still, he expressed thanks for support from restaurants and donors who have bought brick pavers that would be installed at the memorial. The Village Tavern & Grill also will donate 20 percent of bills before taxes if patrons present a flier Sundays through Thursdays this month at the restaurant at 291 S. Schmale Road. The flier can be found on the park district's website at csparks.org.

Donations also can be made by mailing checks -- payable to the Carol Stream Parks Foundation -- to 849 W. Lies Road.

The project would install new paths, flagpoles for every branch of the military, a small patio and shelter, granite markers and seating.

"It will be something that lasts," Benzin said.